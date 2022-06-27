Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Liberty to Use Peterson's Great Yarmouth Yard for Decommissioning of Offshore Facilities

June 27, 2022

Credit: Peterson
Credit: Peterson

Peterson and Liberty Industrial (Liberty) have entered a strategic alliance that will allow Liberty exclusive use of the Peterson Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour yard facility in the UK.

The yard will be used to decommission offshore topsides, jackets, and subsea equipment in line with Liberty Industrial’s sustainable commitments to recycle, reuse or repurpose upwards of 95% of all salvaged waste and material.

Commissioned for the delivery and decommissioning of offshore structures circa ~4500te and other subsea materials, the Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour facility provides the flexibility to execute multiple projects simultaneously while providing cost-effective, safe and sustainable project delivery, alongside fit-for-purpose solutions, Peterson said.


