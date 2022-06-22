Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor to Test Use of Drones for Offshore Logistics Services on Gullfaks C Platform

June 22, 2022

Credit: Nordic Unmanned
Credit: Nordic Unmanned

Norwegian drone company Nordic Unmanned has received a call-off for the next phase of the drone offshore logistics contract with the Norwegian oil firm Equinor. 

The offshore operations will take place from the Gullfaks C offshore platform in the North Sea and will start on August 15. 

"The operation marks a new milestone for the drone industry and for Equinor, as the first operator to utilise drones for its offshore logistics services," Nordic Unmanned said. 

The two companies last year signed a contract to conduct a study on how Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) could be used in offshore airspace between installations and vessels, in search and rescue (SAR) operations, to and from shore travel, and more.

Nordic Unmanned said Wednesday that the start of the offshore operations was a result of an intense three-week onshore test phase, where the Nordic Unmanned team successfully verified the readiness for offshore logistics services. Credit - Øyvind Hagen - Copyright - Equinor - Flyfoto Gullfaks A  

According to the company, the onshore and offshore test phase is part of the offshore drone service contract between Equinor and Nordic Unmanned. The contract awarded in December 2021 is the largest and most ambitious drone logistics contract in Europe and the offshore energy industry, Nordic Unmanned said.

Multiple daily offshore flights

The scope involves multiple daily cargo flights between the installations at the Gullfaks field and multiple daily flights between offshore installations and vessels in the Tampen area.

During the first stage of the offshore test at the Gullfaks field, Nordic Unmanned will conduct multiple daily flights between installations and from installation to vessels. The drones will fly goods between Gullfaks A, B, and C, as well as to vessels within the area. This will significantly improve the efficiency of offshore logistics and will reduce emissions, leading the industry towards a more sustainable future.

 

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Drones


Trending Offshore News

© Olga Vasyleva / MarineTraffic.com

Ukraine Hits Crimean Drilling Platforms
Offshore
Credit: Saipem

Eni's Giant Oil Find Offshore Ivory Coast Wins Discovery...
Drilling

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

V-Model in Software Engineering

V-Model in Software Engineering

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Egypt's EGAS, Chevron to Explore New East Med Offshore Gas Deal

Egypt's EGAS, Chevron to Explore New East Med Offshore Gas Deal

Kuwait Investing in Offshore Exploration and Production to Meet Any OPEC Output Increase

Kuwait Investing in Offshore Exploration and Production to Meet Any OPEC Output Increase

Spending in Global E&P Industry Poised to Accelerate Broadly, Schlumberger CEO says

Spending in Global E&P Industry Poised to Accelerate Broadly, Schlumberger CEO says

RWE Renewables Wins 10-Year Service Deal at Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm

RWE Renewables Wins 10-Year Service Deal at Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine