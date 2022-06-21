Vår Energi Announces New Management Team

Vår Energi ASA, the largest independent exploration and production company on the Norwegian continental shelf, on Tuesday announced a new organizational structure and management team.

CEO Torger Rød said, "Vår Energi has set a goal to become a net producer of 350,000 barrels of oil and gas per day by the end of 2025, focusing on safe, more efficient and sustainable operations. We are now re-shaping the organization into what we believe is the right one to achieve our targets, where the new simplified structure and strengthened management team is a key enabler."

Two new business areas will be established to provide expertise, projects, and products across the company. In the new structure, Technology, Drilling and Subsurface forms one new business area allowing the accelerated use of new technological solutions and digitalization of the company. Project Development and Supply Chain Management will be responsible for the company's project portfolio and for optimization and standardization of Vår Energi’s supply chain.

As part of the reorganization Ingrid Sølvberg and Atle Reinseth will be joining the management team, responsible for Technology, Drilling and Subsurface and Project Development and Supply Chain Management, respectively.

Ingrid Sølvberg arrives from the role as Director general in the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD). Prior to this, she has held significant leadership positions in NPD, Centrica and Statoil, now Equinor.

Atle Reinseth comes from Equinor and the position as VP Shaping, Improvement and Analyses in project development. His experience includes key leadership roles in both procurement and project development in Equinor and Acergy, now part of Subsea7.

The current organizational structure and management team will remain in place until the new structure is implemented, which is planned completed within the fourth quarter this year.

"It’s all about people, competence and preparing for the future. The changes we have now announced will enable our organization to work more easily and efficiently, and thereby increase our overall productivity. Vår Energi, with 950 highly competent employees, is a right-sized organization. By improving how we work together we create an even stronger company that can seize new opportunities," Rød said.