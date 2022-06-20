Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vattenfall Buys 85% in Two Early Stage Offshore Wind Projects in Sweden

June 20, 2022

Credit: © glimpseofsweden / AdobeStock
Credit: © glimpseofsweden / AdobeStock

Swedish utility Vattenfall said on Monday it had agreed to buy an 85% stake in two early-stage offshore wind projects off Sweden's west coast from Norwegian wind farm developer Zephyr.

State-owned Vattenfall said in a statement it expected the projects to have a combined production capacity of 2.8 gigawatts (GW) and to generate 10.5 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity annually once fully developed.

It did not provide a purchase price for the stake nor a timeline for the project's construction.

(Reuters - Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewble Energy


Trending Offshore News

Coral South FLNG - Credit: Eni

First Hydrocarbons Introduced into Coral South FLNG...
Offshore
Maersk Drilling's Maersk Voyager drillship was used to make TotalEnergies' Venus discovery offshore Namibia. Photo from Maersk Drilling.

Deepwater Drilling: Venus Puts Southern Africa in the...
Deepwater

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

V-Model in Software Engineering

V-Model in Software Engineering

Video

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

Current News

Argeo First to Operate Maritime Robotics' Mariner X Unmanned Surface Vessel

Argeo First to Operate Maritime Robotics' Mariner X Unmanned Surface Vessel

Ship Design: New Heavy Lift Crane Vessel for Offshore Wind Foundation Installation

Ship Design: New Heavy Lift Crane Vessel for Offshore Wind Foundation Installation

Semco Maritime Develops Pumping System for Danish CO2 Storage Project

Semco Maritime Develops Pumping System for Danish CO2 Storage Project

Taiwan Ship Design, Shipbuilding gets bolstered by High Tien Offshore Newbuild Plan

Taiwan Ship Design, Shipbuilding gets bolstered by High Tien Offshore Newbuild Plan

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine