James Fisher Names Vernet CEO

June 17, 2022

(File photo: James Fisher)
(File photo: James Fisher)

U.K.-based marine services company James Fisher and Sons plc announced it has appointed Jean Vernet as chief executive officer.

He will take up this position on September 5, 2022, succeeding Eoghan O’Lionaird who will step down from his position on the board and as CEO. O’Lionaird will  remain employed by the group until June 13, 2023, to ensure a smooth and effective transition of responsibility.

Vernet has considerable experience working in the offshore energy sector in both the U.K. and around the world. Most recently, he was CEO of Smiths Group’s largest division, John Crane. He has an engineering degree and spent a decade in various financial and market facing roles with energy services business Schlumberger. His experience also includes five years as CFO of Expro, the offshore energy services provider.

Angus Cockburn, James Fisher board chair said, “I am delighted to welcome Jean to James Fisher. He is an internationally experienced business leader with extensive energy sector knowledge. He is ideally suited to turning the business around and leading it through the current challenging backdrop and then to position the group to capture the medium to long term growth opportunities available.”

