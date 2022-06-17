Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chevron Awards Worley Global Services Agreement

June 17, 2022

Worley and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) entered into a global master services agreement covering Chevron’s upstream, midstream, and downstream business needs. The agreement can be used by Chevron’s business units including those involved in onshore and offshore assets as well as during project development.

Under the agreement, Worley will provide engineering and project-related services. This includes working with Chevron’s digital enablement specialists to optimize ways of working and improve efficiencies.

The services will be executed by Worley’s global offices with support from its Global Integrated Delivery (GID) team in India.

