New UAE JV Offers Surveys and Subsea Services

June 16, 2022

A new joint venture company formed in the United Arab Emirates will offer offshore surveys and subsea services in the UAE, across the GCC region, as well as in select international markets.

The new firm, SAFEEN Surveys and Subsea Services, was officially created through an agreement between AD Ports Group and National Marine Dredging Company Group. The deal was signed at AD Ports Group headquarters by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO, AD Ports Group and Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, the Group Chief Executive Officer at National Marine Dredging Group.

The SAFEEN Surveys and Subsea Services portfolio will comprise offshore surveys (geophysical and geotechnical), trenching, and dredging support services. Additionally, the company will provide integrated subsea services, such as commercial diving services, remotely operated vehicles, and unmanned inspections vessels, along with the provision of customized, cost effective and innovative solutions tailored for offshore operations related to the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.

Trgeted global markets will include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Taiwan, Sudan, Iraq, Mauritania, Mauritius, Guinea, Pakistan, and Western India.

