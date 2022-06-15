Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Hires Paula Doyle as Chief Digital Officer

June 15, 2022

Paula Doyle (Photo: Aker BP)
Paula Doyle (Photo: Aker BP)

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP announced it has hired Paula Doyle as chief digital officer effective July 1. She will be a part of the executive management team and will report to CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik.

Doyle comes from Cognite, where she has held the position as SVP sales and marketing and been a member of the executive management team. Previously she has held a variety of roles within the oil and gas industry for companies such as ABB and Siemens, in Norway and the Middle East. During her time in the Middle East, Doyle established and ran a non-profit industrial technology organisation. Doyle currently sits on the board on the Irish Norwegian chamber of commerce and has previously held board positions at Aker BP and Energy Valley. Doyle holds a PhD in computer engineering from the University of Limerick.

Hersvik said, “Paula will make a great addition to the management team in Aker BP. Her deep knowledge of the industrial software space and digitalization processes in heavy-asset industries will be invaluable in leading the digital transformation of the company.”

Doyle said, "I'm thrilled to join the team at Aker BP. I'm passionate about the potential for digital in the oil & gas industry, and I can't think of a better place to exercise this than Aker BP. Aker BPs digital track record is excellent and the strategy is clear: being a world-class digital leader is a vital factor to succeed. Aker BP is on track, and has great ambition – I'm excited to contribute to it.”

Technology Industry News People & Companies


Trending Offshore News

Saipem 7000 - Credit: Saipem (file photo)

Saipem 7000 Returns to Work at Scottish Wind Farm after...
Offshore
(Photo: Sustainable Marine)

Tidal Energy System Powers Up in Nova Scotia
Technology

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

Current News

Boesen Steps Down from Seadrill Board

Boesen Steps Down from Seadrill Board

Solstad, DeepOcean and Østensjø Launch Remote Ops Venture

Solstad, DeepOcean and Østensjø Launch Remote Ops Venture

Aker BP Hires Paula Doyle as Chief Digital Officer

Aker BP Hires Paula Doyle as Chief Digital Officer

BP Beefs Up Hydrogen Team in Bet on Fuel's Future

BP Beefs Up Hydrogen Team in Bet on Fuel's Future

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine