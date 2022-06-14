Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shelf Drilling Nets 3-Year Jack-up Rig Deal with Saudi Aramco

June 14, 2022

Image Credit: Gusto
Image Credit: Gusto

Shallow water offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has secured a contract extension for its Shelf Drilling Achiever jack-up drilling rig in Saudi Arabia.

The rig, of the GustoMSC CJ46-X100-D 350 design, had a contract with Saudi Aramco running until December 2022.

Now, Saudi Aramco has awarded the drilling rig a three-year contract extension, in direct continuation of its current contract.

Following this extension, the expected availability of the rig is December 2025. Shelf Drilling did not share the financial details.

