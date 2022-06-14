Shell Bids to Build Offshore Wind Farms in Poland

Shell's subsidiary Amber Baltic Wind Ltd has submitted proposals for new offshore wind locations in the Polish Baltic Sea zone as part of the latest government tender.

The sites included in the tender will help deliver Poland’s ambition of reaching 11 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2040.

Citing a WindEurope report, Shell said that the Polish part of the Baltic Sea could host as much as 28 GW of offshore wind by 2050.

"With decades of experience delivering complex offshore projects in the North Sea, strong offshore wind capabilities, and a significant presence in Poland, Shell could support Poland in realising the potential of its vast wind resources to help transition its energy mix," Shell said.

Shell has also signed the Polish Offshore Wind Sector Deal, which aims to develop local content in the supply chain supporting the construction and operation of offshore wind farms. Under the Sector Deal, the industry commits to the creation of up to 60,000 direct and indirect jobs in Poland’s wind industry by 2040.

"Shell has been an energy partner for Poland for 30 years and we continue to stand ready to support Poland in delivering a more secure and sustainable energy system,” said Shell Poland Country Chair, Piotr Kuberka.

“Offshore wind has a chance to become a cornerstone of both the Polish energy transition as well as energy independence. It is equally an important part of Shell’s plans for Poland as we look to expand our lower-carbon businesses and help a range of sectors decarbonise. By signing the Offshore Wind Sector Deal, we have also committed to working with Polish communities and businesses to bring new high-skilled jobs and help develop local supply chains.”