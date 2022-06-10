PHOTO: Pioneering Spirit Brings Decommissioned Valhall Facilities to Stord for Recycling

Allseas giant Pioneering Spirit offshore construction ship is back in Stord, Norway, to deliver several decommissioned platform facilities removed from the Aker BP's Valhall field complex, located in the North Sea offshore Norway. The facilities will be recycled.



The Pioneering Spirit, dubbed the world’s largest vessel, arrived in Stord on June 9, with the entire production and compression (PCP) platform topsides, upper section of the original drilling platform (DP) jacket, and connecting PCP bridges.

The arrival to Stord follows last month’s removal and subsequent delivery to the Aker Solutions disposal yard in Stord of the 5800-tonne DP topsides by Pioneering Spirit. Credit: Allseas

Allseas said Thursday that preparations were underway in Stord to prepare Allseas’ barge Iron Lady for transfer and load-in of the 14,100-tonne PCP topsides. The 3000-tonne DP jacket and two bridges will be loaded directly onto the quayside.

"For the first time, Pioneering Spirit deployed both her revolutionary topsides lift and jacket lift systems during a single campaign. The entire campaign took only a few days to complete, further reinforcing the vessel’s reputation as the “total solution” for offshore heavy lift work," the company said.

"It was a fast-track removal operation,” says Project Manager Eric van der Plas. “There were plenty of rewarding moments for all team members involved in what was a strict sequence of events from start to finish. A big compliment to the whole team for a job well done.”

"Safe and swift removal of the PCP topsides on June 7, was the final lift of the latest Valhall campaign. It came just 24 hours after removal of the adjacent DP jacket, after final leg cutting by supporting vessel Oceanic, and prior to that the PCP bridges," the company added. Credit: Allseas

This Valhall campaign is part of the frame agreement Allseas signed with Aker BP in 2017 to provide transport, installation, and removal services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Pioneering Spirit removed the accommodation platform (QP) topsides in 2019 and the jacket in 2021. The platform was the first of the three original structures (QP, DP and PCP) to be removed as part of the modernization of the Valhall field center by Aker BP.

Future campaigns are planned for the removal of the PCP jacket, as well as the unmanned Hod A platform, 13 km to the south of Valhall, and 2/4-G jacket on the Ekofisk field, 24 km north. Credit: Allseas