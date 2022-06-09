Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
OSM Offshore to Upgrade and Modify Heidrun B Floater

June 9, 2022

Heidrun B - Credit: OSM Offshore
Heidrun B - Credit: OSM Offshore

Norway's OSM Offshore AS won a contract with Equinor to upgrade and modify the Heidrun B Floating Storage Unit (FSU).

The Heidrun B vessel unit is operating at the Heidrun field at the Halten bank in the Norwegian Sea. The FSU was delivered from Samsung Heavy Industries Korea and started operation in 2015.

The unit is owned by Equinor, where OSM Offshore AS has been chosen to continue to be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the unit.

In parallel, OSM Offshore AS will act as Technical Authority and ensure the technical integrity of the unit. In addition, OSM Offshore said it would carry out extensive upgrade modifications of the vessel while operating offshore at the Heidrun Field as a storage unit for the oil production at the field.  Oil is lifted from the FSU by shuttle tankers.

OSM Offshore has established a partnership with Odfjell Technology for the management and completion of the extensive upgrade modifications. The project and operation of the Heidrun B FSU are managed from the OSM head office in Arendal. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.


