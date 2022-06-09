Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Floatel's Offshore Accommodation Unit Gets Extension in Brazil

June 9, 2022

Floatel Victory - Credit: Floatel International
Oslo-listed offshore accommodation rig provider Floatel International has won a contract extension for one of its units with Equinor in Brazil.

Equinor has extended the contract for the Floatel Victory semi-submersible accommodation unit. The rig will provide Maintenance and Safety Unit (MSU) services alongside Peregrino FPSO offshore Brazil until year-end 2022. Equinor has furthers extension options available.

Also, Floatel Victory is the nominated vessel for the contract with Chevron to provide offshore accommodation services at the Anchor Field Development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to start mid-Q2-2023.

Built in 2013, the 123 meters long, 79 meters wide, Floatel Victory is a semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessel which can accommodate 560 people in one and two-bed cabins.

The Floatel Victory features a 38-meter gangway for client personnel to transfer between the floatel and the host installation. The gangway features a telescopic capability of +/- 7.5 m allowing the vessel to remain connected in severe weather.

According to the specs sheet found on Floatel's website, all the company's rigs have modern, soundproof cabins equipped with an entertainment system, TV, and internet access. Cabins come as single or combined, all with private bathrooms. The rigs also have gyms and saunas.

