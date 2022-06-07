Manor Marine, Chartwell Marine Partner

Shipbuilder Manor Marine UK Ltd. announced it has signed an agreement with naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine Ltd. to jointly develop vessel designs and pursue shipbuilding contracts in the offshore wind industry.

The U.K.-based companies, which have worked together on various projects previously, said their recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) demonstrates a further commitment to work in tandem on innovative and sustainable concepts and designs.

"Collaboration between maritime stakeholders and service providers is key to expanding a coordinated and profitable network of support for the offshore renewables sector," Manor Marine said in a press release. "The potential for newbuild vessel projects also forms part of what will become a joint commercial strategy between the two maritime firms."

Leif Cooper, managing director at Manor Marine, said. “This is the first step to both companies working more closely together in what we both see as a very exciting and busy future. Manor Marine provides engineering services and new build vessels to Manor Renewable Energy (parent company of Manor Marine), who have very ambitious plans themselves.”

Andy Page, managing director at Chartwell Marine, said, “We’re pleased to have been able to take this step towards progressing our valued relationship with Manor Marine. The Memorandum of Understanding isn’t just an agreement to purchase our naval architecture and design support, but a firm handshake with the prospect of a bright commercial future behind it — and some exciting newbuild projects later on down the line.”