Some 11% of Offshore Oil Workers in Norway Threaten to Strike

June 7, 2022

An oil platform complex in Norway - Credit: Lukasz Z
More than one in ten Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers plan strike action from Sunday if state-brokered wage mediation fails, a Reuters calculation based on labor union data showed on Tuesday.

A strike by 845 of Norway's roughly 7,500 offshore oil and gas production workers would hit a limited amount of oil output, while gas supply would be unaffected, according to statements by trade unions Industri Energi, Lederne, and Safe.

Workers are seeking above-inflation pay increases and other changes to their contracts but have not released details of their demands.

Oil firm Equinor, the biggest operator of platforms off Norway, said it was too early to comment on the potential production impact.

Norway is western Europe's largest petroleum producer, pumping around four million barrels of oil equivalents per day, divided roughly equally between oil and natural gas.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

