SBM Offshore's Chief Transition Officer to Take Over as Heerema Marine Contractors' CEO

Philippe Barril, Chief Transition Officer (CTO) of FPSO specialist SBM Offshore, has decided to step down from SBM Offshore to become the CEO of the Dutch offshore installation firm Heerema Marine Contractors on September 1, 2022.

Barril was appointed member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer of SBM Offshore in 2015, becoming CTO in April 2022 with responsibility for Human Resources, Legal & Compliance, Health, Safety, Security and Environment and some other corporate functions.

SBM Offshore said that it would, after Barril's departure, simplify the structure of the Management Board, whereby the CTO portfolio will be allocated among the remaining three Management Board members "with the aim of ensuring continued focus on SBM Offshore’s advancement as an energy transition company."

Bruno Chabas, CEO, said: “I would like to thank Philippe for his partnership and significant contribution to the company over the past seven years. He has played a key role in the delivery of our strategy and our performance as a full lifecycle energy transition company, overseeing the realization of the Fast4Ward program and the substantial increase in our order book that this has enabled.

SBM Offshore's Fast4Forward program includes a new build, multi-purpose FPSO hull combined with several standardized topsides modules. Under the Fast4Ward program, SBM Offshore normally orders an FPSO hull without a firm contract in hand, so that, when a contract is secured, the FPSO delivery time is shorter.

Chabas further said: "Further, I would like to acknowledge the role Philippe has played in enhancing the focus on safety and health management and the continuation of the outstanding operating performance of our fleet. He is a great colleague and team player. We wish him every success in his new role.”

Philippe Barril, CTO, said: “The last seven years have been an amazing experience and I would like to thank all my colleagues at SBM Offshore for their commitment, resilience, and delivery of our group vision. A particular note for my Management Board colleagues whether past or present for their remarkable team spirit. I look forward to joining Heerema Marine Contractors, a leader of the offshore industry, and to contribute with its teams to its unique positioning within the energy transition space.”

Barril joins Heerema Marine Contractors after it was last week announced that Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven will leave Heerema as CEO on May 31, 2022. Van Brouwershaven was the CEO of Heerema Fabrication Group from 2013 and also the CEO of Heerema Marine Contractors from 2018.