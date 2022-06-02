Valaris Names Raimbault VP of Sustainability and New Energy

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris announced on Thursday that Christophe Raimbault, Vice President and interim Head of Marketing will take on a new role as Vice President - Sustainability and New Energy.

Valaris President and Chief Executive Officer, Anton Dibowitz said, “The creation of this new position highlights the company’s continued strategic focus on sustainable business practices that support our purpose of providing responsible solutions that deliver energy to the world. Christophe’s appointment will drive further momentum behind our commitment to reduce emissions from our operations and partner with our customers to support their ESG efforts, as well as identify and progress opportunities within the new energy arena.”

Raimbault will continue to serve as Vice President and interim Head of Marketing until Matt Lyne joins Valaris as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2022.