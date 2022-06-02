Blue Offshore Group Names New Managing Director

Blue Offshore Group, a company based in the Netherlands, ha appointed Henk van den IJssel as the new managing director. He will succeed Evert-Jan van Wijk as per the first of June 2022.

Following Henk van den IJssel’s appointment, Evert-Jan van Wijk will continue to support the company in a successful transition to new leadership.

Henk van den IJssel joins Blue Offshore following a distinguished international career in offshore contracting with Allseas, Acergy/Subsea 7, Cecon, DeepOcean, and Oceanteam. His leadership experience includes positions as CEO, CCO, Regional Managing Director, Global VP Business Development, and various Commercial Director roles.

Blue Offshore is a company that provides basket carousels, loading towers & tensioners for installation and storage of cables, umbilical, and flexible pipelines.

According to Blue Offshore, its new MD's previous responsibilities ranged from engineering and operations sales & marketing/business development across various regions, including P&L responsibility at regional and group level.

"Over the last decade, Henk van den IJssel has been involved in the energy transition, originating from an O&G EPCI industry moving into renewable markets," Blue Offshore said.

The outgoing MD, Evert-Jan van Wijk who has founded Blue Offshore and has been MD for over 12 years, said: "Henk is a multi-talented executive with proven leadership capabilities as well as technical and commercial expertise focused on the international offshore energy industry. We are confident that our customers, employees and shareholders will benefit greatly from his many talents. On behalf of the entire Blue Offshore team and MeeMaken board, we welcome Henk van den IJssel to Blue Offshore.”

Evert-Jan van Wijk. "I truly enjoyed founding and developing Blue Offshore which started with an idea and leading it to the well-established international company it is today. As a team we have overcome many challenges, achieved many successes while earning the trust of our clients. Henk van IJssel will continue to build on this success."

Henk van den IJssel stated, “Blue Offshore has a well-earned international reputation as the one-of-the- best offshore cable solution providers given its focus on operational excellence, safety and customer service. I am honored to have been selected to lead Blue Offshore’s talented team and our focus will be on future growth and strategic positioning, both organically and through potential partnerships. Together, we will create additional value for our respected clients, shareholders and employees.