Rovco Charters Glomar Worker DP Vessel

Rovco, an offshore subsea and survey solutions provider, has chartered Glomar Offshore's Glomar Worker dynamic positioning (DP) vessel.

The 60m long DP2 multi-purpose offshore support vessel will be put to work on the company’s growing number of secured subsea survey campaigns for major operational windfarms across UK waters.

The Glomar Worker was built in 2008 with an extensive rebuild in 2020, providing accommodation for up to 44 personnel.

The purpose-built vessel provides a combined deck space of 497m2, and an SMST Active Heave Compensated crane for multi-purpose subsea operations.

"Combined with Rovco’s offshore capabilities, the Glomar Worker provides an ideal platform for activities across the lifecycle of offshore survey, construction, maintenance and remediation projects," Rovco said.



