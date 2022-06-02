Equinor Terminates $428M Offshore Drilling Contract for Valaris' Drillship

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has terminated a $428 million drilling contract with drilling firm Valaris for the Valaris DS-11 drillship.

The drillship, stacked in Las Palmas, Spain, was supposed to start the contract in July 2024 and stay on the contract until December 2027.

To remind, Valaris had said in April that the Valaris DS-11 (ex-Atwood Advantage/Ensco DS-11) drillship deal for an eight-well contract for a deepwater project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico had been novated from TotalEnergies to Equinor.

Valaris said at the time there were no material changes to the contract resulting from the novation, including with respect to the termination provisions in the event the project does not receive a final investment decision (FID).

While Valaris did not share further details on this project, it is likely that this is related to the North Platte project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from which TotalEnergies decided to withdraw in February.

In an update on June 1, Valaris said that Equinor had delivered a termination notice for the drilling contract. The termination will take effect at the end of June.

"Our total contract backlog of $2.5 billion as of May 2, 2022, included approximately $428 million related to this contract,” Valaris said.

"As a result of the contract termination, Valaris will receive an early termination fee that is more than sufficient to cover expenses and commitments incurred by Valaris on the project,” Valaris said, without sharing details on the termination fee amount.

President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said, "While we are disappointed that this contract has been terminated, the floater market and day rates have improved meaningfully since this contract was entered into in July 2021, and we expect there will be other attractive projects for a high specification drillship like Valaris DS-11 with similar or earlier commencement dates."