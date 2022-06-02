Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Terminates $428M Offshore Drilling Contract for Valaris' Drillship

June 2, 2022

Credit:Graham Buchan Innes/MarineTraffic.com
Credit:Graham Buchan Innes/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has terminated a $428 million drilling contract with drilling firm Valaris for the Valaris DS-11 drillship.

The drillship, stacked in Las Palmas, Spain, was supposed to start the contract in July 2024 and stay on the contract until December 2027.

To remind, Valaris had said in April that the Valaris DS-11 (ex-Atwood Advantage/Ensco DS-11) drillship deal for an eight-well contract for a deepwater project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico had been novated from TotalEnergies to Equinor.

Valaris said at the time there were no material changes to the contract resulting from the novation, including with respect to the termination provisions in the event the project does not receive a final investment decision (FID).

While Valaris did not share further details on this project, it is likely that this is related to the North Platte project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from which TotalEnergies decided to withdraw in February. 

In an update on June 1, Valaris said that Equinor had delivered a termination notice for the drilling contract. The termination will take effect at the end of June.

"Our total contract backlog of $2.5 billion as of May 2, 2022, included approximately $428 million related to this contract,” Valaris said.

"As a result of the contract termination, Valaris will receive an early termination fee that is more than sufficient to cover expenses and commitments incurred by Valaris on the project,” Valaris said, without sharing details on the termination fee amount.

President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said, "While we are disappointed that this contract has been terminated, the floater market and day rates have improved meaningfully since this contract was entered into in July 2021, and we expect there will be other attractive projects for a high specification drillship like Valaris DS-11 with similar or earlier commencement dates."

Drilling Industry News Activity North America Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer of Tullow Oil / Image Credit: Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil to Buy Capricorn Energy in Deal Valued $826.7M
Energy
File image: Babcock

UK Tells Offshore Helicopter Player CHC to 'Unwind'...
Mergers And Acquisitions

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Equinor Terminates $428M Offshore Drilling Contract for Valaris' Drillship

Equinor Terminates $428M Offshore Drilling Contract for Valaris' Drillship

Chevron Taps Subsea 7 for 'Sizable' Ballymore Work in Gulf of Mexico

Chevron Taps Subsea 7 for 'Sizable' Ballymore Work in Gulf of Mexico

US Offshore Wind Segment Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

US Offshore Wind Segment Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

Windcat CTV is World's First Powered by Dual-fuel Hydrogen Engines

Windcat CTV is World's First Powered by Dual-fuel Hydrogen Engines

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine