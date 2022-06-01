Greensea Acquires C-2 Innovations' Line of Seafloor Crawling Robots

Greensea Systems today launched Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, a new company created to develop, manufacture, and distribute a line of amphibious robots recently acquired from C-2 Innovations Inc.

The deal includes the acquisition of the IP and inventory of C-2 Innovations’ crawling robot product line. The robots have been rebranded and are launched to market as the Bayonet 150, Bayonet 250, and Bayonet 350 vehicles.

Bayonet joins the Greensea group of companies as an independent entity managed by the Greensea Executive Team. Founder of C-2 Innovations Arnis Mangolds joins Bayonet Ocean Vehicles as VP Programs, and previous C-2 Innovations’ Principal Investigator employee, Mike Farinella takes the role of Senior Engineer of the new company. The company is based in Plymouth, Mass., co-located with Greensea, in a newly renovated 17,000 sq.ft manufacturing facility with waterfront access for year-round testing and training.

“We have been working with C-2 Innovations since 2018, providing them with a C2 software suite built on OPENSEA," said Ben Kinnaman, founder and CEO of both Greensea and Bayonet. "The seafloor crawling robot systems they developed are unique because they fill a void in autonomous ocean systems as they can work in the surf zone and carry larger sensor payloads on the seafloor. Bayonet has the resources to scale and advance the product line, and strategically, the crawler product line complements Greensea’s autonomy portfolio for defense applications.”

Deployable from land or water independent of weather, the range of Bayonet crawlers have been designed to transit along the ocean floor as well as on land, making them the only robotic platform in the world capable of working between 40fsw and the dunes on the beach as well as in the deep ocean. Their application includes amphibious operations and littoral warfare such as mine detection and clearance, seafloor, beach zone and river surveys, environmental, monitoring and wharf inspections.