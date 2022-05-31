Technip Energies Names Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer

Technip Energies has appointed Samir Karoum as Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee.

Based in Boston, USA, Karoum will oversee Strategy, Sustainability as well as investments, partnerships, strategic marketing and digital.

"Samir is a proven leader with over 20 years of international experience in the energy, mobility and digital sectors. After starting his career in project management, he held various commercial and general management positions, at the local, regional and global levels at Areva, Alstom and Schneider Electric," Technip Energies said.

Before joining Technip Energies, Karoum was Start-Ups Partner Vice President at Schneider Electric.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies said: "We are delighted to welcome Samir Karoum to the Technip Energies Executive Committee. With his expertise and leadership skills, he will play a key role in leading our strategy and ESG practice and in implementing our ESG roadmap. His appointment is a testament to our commitment to putting sustainability at the heart of the group's strategy, with the ambition to position Technip Energies as a leader in sustainability and energy transition."

Samir Karoum, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer of Technip Energies said: "I am very pleased to join Technip Energies, a leading player that aims to accelerate the energy transition. The pursuit of concrete and measurable ESG objectives, fully integrated into our strategy, will be our guideline to meet the environmental and societal challenges of today and tomorrow."





