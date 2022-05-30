Floating Offshore Wind Could Create 52,000 Jobs in Norway in 2050, Report Says

Floating offshore wind can be one of Norway's most important job creators in 2050, a new report from Menon Economics has shown.

According to the report's findings, as shared by Norwegian Offshore Wind, the industry around floating offshore wind could create over 52,000 jobs in 2050. This corresponds to about 25 percent of the total employment in the oil industry back in 2019.

"The expertise we have in floating offshore technology due to oil and gas has given the Norwegian supply industry a heads start. We are already well equipped and in the process of a competence transfer. It is great to see that this report shows such a large potential in employment," says the leader of Norwegian Offshore Wind, Arvid Nesse.

Per Norwegian Offshore Wind, Menon has looked at floating offshore wind in isolation, because Norway has special advantages here, compared to bottom-fixed offshore wind.

The survey shows, as reported by Norwegian Offshore Wind, that Norwegian players can take a market share of between 5 and 14 percent of the global floating market. According to the report, to achieve the upper range, Norway must quickly build up a solid local industry.

"I think we can do that. The government has set a clear ambition for the offshore wind investment in Norway, and the supplier industry is ready to start," says Nesse.

He adds: "Legal and financial clarifications are still lacking. The industry is united in contributing knowledge, research, and expertise to decision-makers here."

"The pace of allocation of areas on the planned floating offshore wind farm Utsira Nord must therefore increase, to ensure a domestic market where Norwegian companies can provide services. The report shows that several countries around us have now come further with their floating projects and have clearer goals of building offshore wind farms quite soon," Norwegian Offshore Wind said:

According to Norwegian Offshore Wind, Menon has calculated that Norwegian players can turn over up to NOK 96 billion ($10,2 billion) in 2050, just from floating offshore wind.