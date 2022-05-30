Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem, Havfram in Offshore Wind Partnership

May 30, 2022

Credit: Fokke/AdobeStock
Credit: Fokke/AdobeStock

Italian energy services company Saipem, Norwegian subsea services firm Havfram, and HVAS Invest Kappa AS (a company controlled by HitecVision) have signed a non-binding agreement to evaluate a potential collaboration in the development and construction of offshore wind farms.

"The parties share the common objective to create a wider value proposition by integrating a range of construction and operational services, based on the parties’ respective competencies and expertise," Saipem said.

"In this context, the cooperation between the HitecVision-controlled Havfram and Saipem would build upon Havfram’s agile business model and consolidated expertise in the installation of offshore facilities on one side, and Saipem’s offshore wind EPCI capabilities, competencies, and assets on the other side," the companies said.

"The initiative is consistent with Saipem’s 2022-25 Strategic Plan in that it aims at strengthening its value proposition for the offshore wind market identifying new and more profitable ways of execution, organizational and management models, also through the integration of the latest generation installation assets such as jackups," Saipem said.

Also, the joint press release issued Monday also says that the agreement corresponds to Havfram’s objective to accelerate growth in its EPCI and service-oriented offering towards offshore wind.

"The parties will set up a joint team to study and develop the technical, organizational, financial and valuation aspects of the possible collaboration, targeting, if the conditions will be met, to reach a detailed definition of the business model and a final agreement by end of third quarter of 2022," the partners said.

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Cap Tom/MarineTraffic.com

Shell Sanctions $2.5B Crux Gas Field Development Offshore...
Energy
Credit:nikkytok/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling Rig Rates Lifted by Pandemic Recovery,...
Deepwater

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

ConocoPhillips Slashes Slagugle Discovery Size Estimate After Appraisal Well Dud

ConocoPhillips Slashes Slagugle Discovery Size Estimate After Appraisal Well Dud

ACCIONA Energía Buys Into French Floating Wind Tech Firm Eolink

ACCIONA Energía Buys Into French Floating Wind Tech Firm Eolink

Ørsted Still Refuses to Pay for Russian Gas in Roubles. Says Gas Supplies Could be Cut

Ørsted Still Refuses to Pay for Russian Gas in Roubles. Says Gas Supplies Could be Cut

Norwind Offshore Takes Delivery of Norwind Breeze Vessel

Norwind Offshore Takes Delivery of Norwind Breeze Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine