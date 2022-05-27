Shell Gives BW Offshore Limited Notice to Proceed for Gato do Mato FPSO

FPSO supplier BW Offshore said Thursday that Shell had awarded it limited notice to proceed (LNTP) by Shell and its partners for early-stage engineering and supplier reservations for the supply of an FPSO for the Gato do Mato (Wild Cat) oil and gas field offshore Brazil.

The LNTP is valued up to USD 50 million. Upon completion of the LNTP, Shell and its partners target to award a lease and operate contract to a consortium comprising BW Offshore and Saipem S.p.A., which will be jointly responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the FPSO with expected delivery in 2026.

The award is subject to the parties finalizing the commercial and pricing terms of the contract in view of the current inflationary supply chain market and a final investment decision to proceed by Shell and its partners.

The FPSO lease and operate contract will have a firm period of 18 years with seven years of options.

“We have a clear strategy of developing and operating infrastructure type floating production solutions with long-term contracts and investment grade counterparties. Gato do Mato is a robust project meeting all our requirements,” said Marco Beenen, the CEO of BW Offshore.