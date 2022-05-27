Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Gives BW Offshore Limited Notice to Proceed for Gato do Mato FPSO

May 27, 2022

Illustration - An FPSO in Brazil - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock
Illustration - An FPSO in Brazil - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

FPSO supplier BW Offshore said Thursday that Shell had awarded it limited notice to proceed (LNTP) by Shell and its partners for early-stage engineering and supplier reservations for the supply of an FPSO for the Gato do Mato (Wild Cat) oil and gas field offshore Brazil.

The LNTP is valued up to USD 50 million. Upon completion of the LNTP, Shell and its partners target to award a lease and operate contract to a consortium comprising BW Offshore and Saipem S.p.A., which will be jointly responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the FPSO with expected delivery in 2026. 

The award is subject to the parties finalizing the commercial and pricing terms of the contract in view of the current inflationary supply chain market and a final investment decision to proceed by Shell and its partners.

The FPSO lease and operate contract will have a firm period of 18 years with seven years of options.

“We have a clear strategy of developing and operating infrastructure type floating production solutions with long-term contracts and investment grade counterparties. Gato do Mato is a robust project meeting all our requirements,” said Marco Beenen, the CEO of BW Offshore. 

"We will replicate the Barossa project model, bringing in equity partners, and take it one step further by partnering with Saipem for the EPCI phase to add execution capacity and capabilities. We are very pleased to team up with Saipem and look forward to building a long-term relationship with Shell and its partners in Brazil.”
 

Energy Industry News Activity FPSO South America Floating Production


Trending Offshore News

Credit: douglas davidsonEyeEm/AdobeStock

UK Imposes 25% Windfall Tax on Oil and Gas Producers'...
Finance
Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

VIDEO: Turkey's TPAO Takes Delivery of Cobalt Explorer...
Drilling

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

UK North Sea Oil Producers See Shares Drop after Windfall Tax News

UK North Sea Oil Producers See Shares Drop after Windfall Tax News

Trident Energy Wraps Subsea Work in Brazil to Boost Pampo Field Output

Trident Energy Wraps Subsea Work in Brazil to Boost Pampo Field Output

Enauta's Atlanta FPSO to Be Operated Under ABS Class

Enauta's Atlanta FPSO to Be Operated Under ABS Class

Oil Plus Wins Produced Water Projects Off Qatar

Oil Plus Wins Produced Water Projects Off Qatar

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine