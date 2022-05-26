Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

RWE's Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm Moves to Next Phase

May 26, 2022

Illustration - ©shaunwilkinson/AdobeStock
Illustration - ©shaunwilkinson/AdobeStock

RWE Renewables has informed that Awel y Môr offshore wind farm, which could provide power for up to 500,000  homes, has passed a key milestone after proposals were submitted to, and accepted for consideration by the UK Planning Inspectorate. 

The project now moves into the ‘pre-examination’ phase of the consenting process before a public examination, expected to begin in September 2022.  

The project includes up to 50 turbines with a maximum tip height of 332m  and is a sister project to Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm.

If approved, the Awel y Môr offshore wind farm could be built approximately 10.5km (6.5 miles) off the coast of north Wales, to the west of the existing Gwynt y Môr wind farm, with its grid connection planned to reach the shoreline between Rhyl and Prestatyn, RWE said.

"The final decision on consent will rest with the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, with a decision anticipated in 2023," RWE said.

 As the project lies in Welsh waters, a Marine License is also required from Welsh Government through Natural Resources Wales. 

Tamsyn Rowe, Project Manager for Awel y Môr, said: “This is a significant milestone for the development of this nationally significant project,  which will help meet the targets in the recently published UK energy security strategy. The application is made up of hundreds of pages of detailed reports and is the culmination of a great deal of hard work by the project team.  

“If approved, this project will also continue RWE’s long-term role as the largest provider of renewable energy in Wales. This includes projects  like Gwynt y Môr and Clocaenog, and the apprenticeship scheme at Coleg Llandrillo, which will develop  Wales’ skills and capabilities in the sector for many years to come.”  

RWE is developing Awel y Môr with project partners Stadtwerke München (30%) and Siemens Financial Services (10%).  

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Talos Energy Looking to Buy Offshore Fields from Oil...
Energy
Credit: Tommy Chia/MarineTraffic.com

Drydocks World, Yinson Sign Deal for FPSO Destined for...
Energy

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

VIDEO: Turkey's TPAO Takes Delivery of Cobalt Explorer Drillship

VIDEO: Turkey's TPAO Takes Delivery of Cobalt Explorer Drillship

UK Imposes 25% Windfall Tax on Oil and Gas Producers' Profits

UK Imposes 25% Windfall Tax on Oil and Gas Producers' Profits

RWE's Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm Moves to Next Phase

RWE's Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm Moves to Next Phase

Equinor Plans Investment Decision on S. Korea Floating Offshore Wind Farm in 2024

Equinor Plans Investment Decision on S. Korea Floating Offshore Wind Farm in 2024

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine