Petrobras Takes Prosafe Flotel on 4-year Charter

Offshore accommodation company Prosafe has secured a firm contract with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras to provide the Safe Eurus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

The contract has a firm period commitment of four years and the start-up is expected at the end of March 2023, following on from the expiry of her current contract started in October 2019. The total value of the contract is approximately USD 126 million.

The Safe Eurus is a Dynamically Positioned (DP3) semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel. It can accommodate up to 500

persons.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe, said: "This award from Petrobras for the Safe Eurus comes in close succession to that recently announced for the Safe Notos. Ensuring high vessel utilization for Prosafe in Brazil creates a robust platform to expand the regional fleet when opportunities materialize through the global agreement reached with COSCO Shipping for the Safe Nova and Safe Vega."