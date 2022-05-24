Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem's FlatFish Drone to be Deployed for Ultra-deepwater Inspection at Shell and Petrobras Fields in Brazil

May 24, 2022

File photo: Saipem
File photo: Saipem

Italian oilfield services and technology company Saipem will provide its FlatFish subsea drone for Shell's and Petrobras' ultra-deepwater projects in Brazil.

Under the contract, Shell and Petrobras will use Saipem's FlatFish subsea drone in two pilot projects encompassing the inspection campaigns of two ultra-deepwater fields offshore Brazil.

These two projects with Shell and Petrobras are pilots and fall within the framework of the research and development program of ANP, the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels. The target is to qualify the drone to execute unmanned, vessel-free inspections to support the monitoring and maintenance campaigns of the subsea infrastructures, Saipem said.

"In particular, Saipem implemented the FlatFish drone through the industrialization phase with the ultimate objective of unlocking deepwater operations, in over 2,000-meter depth for this particular contract, enhancing its artificial intelligence-based features as well as its navigation and monitoring capabilities," Saipem said.

The activities will be led by Sonsub, Saipem’s center of excellence for underwater technologies and robotics, over a timeframe of approximately 12 months.

During the first phase intermediate tests in shallow water will be executed at Saipem’s base in Trieste, Italy, with the support of Sonsub’s engineering department in Brazil. The second phase will see the drone’s deployment within Brazilian waters in the third quarter of 2022.

According to Saipem, FlatFish is a remotely-controlled subsea-resident autonomous underwater drone able to perform complex inspection tasks of a wide range of underwater assets. Since 2018, Shell has entrusted Saipem with the license to develop the FlatFish Technology.

The technology was previously developed by SENAI CIMATEC, a Brazilian research institute, in partnership with DFKI, the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence, and funded by the R&D program of ANP (Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) and EMBRAPII (Brazilian Company of Research and Industrial Innovation).

ROV Subsea Vehicle News Drones Subsea Vehicles Technology Activity Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: ADNOC

ADNOC, BP and Masdar in Hydrogen and Technology...
Hywind Scotland floating wind farm, operated by Equinor - Image Credit: Michal Wachucik - ©Equinor

Proserv to Monitor Cables at Equinor's Hywind Scotland...


Trending Offshore News

Tungsten Explorer drillship owned by Vantage Drilling - Credit: Vantage Drilling

Eni, TotalEnergies Start Drilling on Cronos-1 Prospect...
Drilling Rigs
Heerema Marine Contractor's Thialf and Sleipnir crane vessels - Credit: Heerema

Brouwershaven to Resign as CEO of Heerema to Focus on New...
People

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Israel's NewMed Moving Forward with Aphrodite Gas Field Offshore Cyprus

Israel's NewMed Moving Forward with Aphrodite Gas Field Offshore Cyprus

Seajacks' New WTIVs Named After Mythological Sea Creatures

Seajacks' New WTIVs Named After Mythological Sea Creatures

MEO Group Orders Five Crew Boats from Penguin

MEO Group Orders Five Crew Boats from Penguin

Karoon Energy, Enauta Terminate Exclusive Talks over Atlanta Oil Field Deal

Karoon Energy, Enauta Terminate Exclusive Talks over Atlanta Oil Field Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine