Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. Preparing New Five-year Plan for Offshore Oil and Gas Auctions

May 20, 2022

Credit: Stephanie/AdobeStock
Credit: Stephanie/AdobeStock

The Biden administration will propose a new five-year plan for offshore oil and gas development by June 30, the date when the current plan expires, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Thursday.

The announcement comes as the administration has faced pressure from Republican lawmakers to expand domestic drilling to address soaring fuel costs. President Joe Biden, however, wants to reform the federal government's oil and gas program to consider its impacts on climate change.

Haaland testified before the Senate energy committee to answer questions on the administration's 2023 budget proposal, but was grilled by Republican senators and Democrat Joe Manchin about her department's limited offering of new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters and its failure to finalize a new five-year plan before the expiration of the current plan.

"We are working expeditiously to move this forward," Haaland told the committee.

The Interior Department is required by law to produce a five-year schedule of offshore oil and gas auctions. The administration earlier this month scrapped the current plan's last three planned sales, in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico.

The department will issue a draft proposal by June 30, and according to its timeline, could finalize a plan by Nov. 30. Interior cannot hold any lease sales without a final program in place.

The department last held an oil and gas auction for the Gulf of Mexico in November, but a court order later vacated that sale, saying the administration had failed to properly account for its impact on climate change.

Manchin, during the hearing, said he was concerned that Interior's new five-year plan proposal for energy development in the U.S. outer continental shelf will not result in new oil and gas leasing.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Nichola Groom/Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Mark Potter)

Gulf of Mexico Regulations North America Offshore

Related Offshore News

A Shell platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Shell

Worley Bags Three-year Offshore Services Deal with Shell...
One Alliance's liftboats - Credit; Alliance Offshore

Helix Energy Solutions to Buy Alliance Companies to Boost...


Trending Offshore News

Deepwater Atlas at sea trials (Photo: Transocean)

World's First 8th Generation Drillship Named in Singapore
Drilling Rigs
Credit: Vallourec (File image)

Vallourec to Close Sites in Germany, France, and Scotland,...
Jobs news

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

CIP Proposes to Build Hydrogen Island in Danish Dogger Bank Area

CIP Proposes to Build Hydrogen Island in Danish Dogger Bank Area

Inpex Plans Maintenance at Australia's Ichthys LNG from July 1 to Aug. 5

Inpex Plans Maintenance at Australia's Ichthys LNG from July 1 to Aug. 5

Rosneft Faces Foreign Managers' Departures as Sanctions Push Out EU Citizens

Rosneft Faces Foreign Managers' Departures as Sanctions Push Out EU Citizens

ONGC Awards Three-year Contract for Shelf Drilling Jack-up Rig

ONGC Awards Three-year Contract for Shelf Drilling Jack-up Rig

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine