Technip Energies Launches Green Offshore Hydrogen Solutions Suite

Technip Energies and its affiliates Kanfa and Inocean on Wednesday launched a suite of carbon-free solutions for green hydrogen production called of GO.H2TM by T.EN.

"Hydrogen is integral to the energy transition, and, building on its long-lasting hydrogen and offshore track record, Technip Energies is bringing expertise into green hydrogen to meet an increasing global demand for renewable energy," Technip Energies said.

According to Technip Energies, the suite of solutions is based on renewable power sources such as wind and solar and is flexible with building blocks tailored to meet various needs depending on substructures, hydrogen products, and derivatives produced, functionality, and locations.

"The offshore facility can be a fixed structure or a floater. The green hydrogen is produced using a sea water desalination unit, followed by electrolysis and exported to shore by a transport pipeline or offloaded on a carrier vessel. For harsher environments, the substructure can be a spar or a semi-submersible," Technip Energies said.

"For high capacities and further from shore, the hydrogen is converted by adding an ammonia or a Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) unit and transferred to a floating storage and offloading vessel," the company said.

The company said that it could provide a range of services in this area, from consultancy, technology development, to full turnkey delivery as engineering, procurement, construction integrator.

Also, Technip Energies said that, by adding hydrogen storage and fuel cells, the facility ensures a stable and continuous power supply for electrified oil and gas facilities powered by wind turbines. For smaller capacities, the systems can be located on the floating offshore wind substructure or on the substation, the company explained.

"Intermittency management is addressed from design phase through adequate system architecture and technology bricks, power and hydrogen storage and control strategies. In operations, an energy management system (EMS) enables online production optimization through predictive control models," Technip Energies said.

Laure Mandrou, SVP Carbon-Free Solutions of Technip Energies, stated: “With more than 50 years of experience in hydrogen and an extensive expertise in offshore, we are proud to offer this innovative and flexible suite of solutions for the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives. GO.H2 by T.EN illustrates our commitment to technology as a key driver to accelerate the journey towards a low-carbon future.”