New Product: Rhosonics CLAMP-IN Pipe Integration System

May 18, 2022

Image courtesy Rhosonics
Image courtesy Rhosonics

Rhosonics debuts a pipe integration system for the Slurry Density Meter (SDM) – the Clamp-In, designed to make it easy to remove the sensor without interrupting the process.

The Clamp-In allows the installation of existing pipes in the process: plastic pipes, metal pipes or even pipes with internal liners.  All necessary mounting materials are supplied with the product, including the drill for making the hole in the pipe. 

One of the main features of this system is the "hot-tap" which allows the SDM to be removed and replaced without stopping the working processes.

The Slurry Density Meter (SDM) was introduced in 2016, based on more than 10years of experience with harsh applications. The SDM measures the density of challenging water-based slurries for mining and dredging industries and is simple in installation and calibration.

