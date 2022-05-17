Liberty Green Creates Offshore Wind Consortium

Liberty Green Logistics LLC, (Lake Success, NY) formed an offshore wind supply chain consortium to provide "Factory to Farm" logistical support and integrated supply chain services to the U.S. offshore wind industry.

The consortium is on a non-exclusive basis and available as a one stop shop for developers, OEM’s, and EPC contractors, providing services ranging across ports & terminals, vessels, and supply chain logistics. Since the inception in May 2021 Liberty Green has enrolled 17 consortium members, each engaged in different aspects of the offshore wind supply chain.

Sarens USA – international heavy lift crane services

– international heavy lift crane services deugro USA – international freight forwarding and logistics

– international freight forwarding and logistics Weeks Marine – marine construction and Jones Act marine transport

– marine construction and Jones Act marine transport Stabbert Maritime – offshore vessel services, ship repairs, SOVs

Mitsui OSK Line – international transportation conglomerate, vessel and port terminal owner/operator, financial investments

– international transportation conglomerate, vessel and port terminal owner/operator, financial investments Patriot Offshore Maritime Services – US Jones Act CTV’s and vessel operations

– US Jones Act CTV’s and vessel operations NYS Offshore Windport – NY’s largest OSW port site with 112+ available acres in development

– NY’s largest OSW port site with 112+ available acres in development Waterson Terminal Services – US terminal operator and stevedoring; experienced handling offshore wind components

– US terminal operator and stevedoring; experienced handling offshore wind components Hudson Analytix – insurance & cyber risk assessment; performance monitoring and response

– insurance & cyber risk assessment; performance monitoring and response SUNY Maritime College – workforce training and certification

– workforce training and certification US Offshore – CTV & BOP services, subsea cable support services

– CTV & BOP services, subsea cable support services Liberty Maritime – US flag Jones Act vessel crewing and technical management

– US flag Jones Act vessel crewing and technical management Liberty Global Logistics – international end to end multi modal logistics

– international end to end multi modal logistics Transcargo/AutoPort – terminal owner / operator, auto processing / decarbonization

In addition to these 14 members, the Seafarers International Union and International Longshoremen Association, as well as the American Bureau of Shippinghave endorsed the consortium and participate as advisory members.

“We came to this industry in 2021 after watching developments for the past three years” said Josh Shapiro, COO of Liberty Green Logistics, “and our conclusion was that the consortium concept was the best business strategy to scale for success while maintaining individual company and sector expertise. We are amazed at the progress we have made and are proud to have some of the most experienced offshore wind partners join our consortium to work towards a more sustainable future.”