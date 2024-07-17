Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NY Governor Announces Start of Construction on Sunrise Wind Project

Source: Sunrise Wind
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction on Sunrise Wind, a 924-megawatt offshore wind project developed by Orsted, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) said on Wednesday.

The project will provide enough clean energy to power about 600,000 New York homes once completed in 2026, it said in a statement.

The Sunrise Wind project, situated about 30 miles east of Montauk, New York, will have an approved transmission route connected to the State's electricity grid at the Holbrook Substation in the Town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County.

Earlier this month, Orsted assumed full ownership of the wind farm by buying a 50% stake from Eversource for $152 million.

The statement also said that New York issued its fifth offshore wind solicitation, with final proposals due by Sept. 9.


(Reuters - Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)

