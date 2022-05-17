Chevron Wraps Up Wheatstone Maintenance

Chevron Corp has completed maintenance work at its Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, and the facility's two processing units, or trains, are now running, the operations head of its Australian business said on Tuesday.

"We are still starting up our domgas (domestic gas) plant. It is in the process of its start-up activities right now, but the two LNG trains are on line," Chevron Australia operations director Kory Judd told Reuters.

Chevron had planned to do maintenance on one of Wheatstone's processing units and work on an offshore platform from April 4 to May 9, which coincided with a spike in COVID-19 cases in Western Australia, but Judd said the company was still able to complete the work on schedule.

The 8.9 million tonnes a year Wheatstone LNG plant is co-owned by Chevron, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co (KUFPEC), Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX, Kyushu Electric Power Co 9508.T and Japan's JERA 9501.T9502.T.

(Reuters - Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Aditya Soni)

The Wheatstone and nearby Iago natural gas resources are located about 225km north of Onslow off Western Australia's Pilbara coast. The Julimar and Brunello fields also tie back to the central processing platform. Credit: Chevron