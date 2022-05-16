Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Odfjell Drilling Secures More Work with Equinor

May 16, 2022

The Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig. (Photo: Odfjell Drilling)
The Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig. (Photo: Odfjell Drilling)

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has awarded further work to Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger offshore drilling rig.

The extension was awarded under the continued optionality mechanism in the contract entered into by the two companies in May 2021.

Following this addition, the Deepsea Stavanger now has six (6) remaining wells to drill. The work program for the six wells is expected to keep the rig busy into the first quarter of 2023.  Equinor has the option to exercise more wells.

According to Odfjell Drilling, the day rate will be similar to the current contract, with a significant performance incentive rate applied when wells are delivered safely and ahead of schedule. Integrated services are provided through the contract and compensated separately.

Deepsea Stavanger is a sixth-generation dual derrick, dynamic-positioned, deepwater semi-submersible, designed for operations in harsh environments and at water depths of up to 3,000 m. It can accommodate 190 people.

