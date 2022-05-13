Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Snam, Enagas to Study Spain-Italy Offshore Gas Pipeline

May 13, 2022

For illustration - Credit: NickEyes/AdobeStock
For illustration - Credit: NickEyes/AdobeStock

Italian gas group Snam has agreed with Spain's Enagas to explore the construction of an offshore pipeline between the two countries, as Europe scrambles to diversify its energy supply mix and wean itself off Russian gas.

Spain has the largest capacity in Europe to regasify imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) from suppliers such as the United States, but transporting gas into Europe across the Pyrenees has been a problem.

The pipeline, if approved, would have a capacity of up to 30 billion cubic meters per year, Snam's new Chief Executive Stefano Venier said in a conference call on first-quarter results.

"Being offshore, it's easier to be deployed than on the ground," he said, adding the feasibility study for the project should take three to four months.

Venier said the group would also be looking at a possible relaunch of the 8 billion cubic meters per year Midcat project to carry Spanish LNG into France.

"It's a sizeable opportunity we see in the reasonable near future," he said, adding previous government opposition to the project had turned. Snam is a shareholder in Midcat through its Terega unit.

Snam, whose biggest investor is state lender CDP, is also looking to acquire two floating regasification vessels to process extra LNG supply.

Venier said he expected one of the vessels to be on stream next year and the second in 2024. Italy currently only has three LNG terminals.

Earlier on Thursday, Europe's biggest gas pipeline group said its core earnings in the first three months rose 5.2% to 588 million euros ($618 million), boosted in part by higher volumes of transported gas.

The group, which runs nearly all of Italy's gas transport and storage business, said it expected gas demand in Italy this year to fall due in part to the increase in energy prices.

($1 = 0.9517 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Agnieszka Flak and Jan Harvey)

Energy Engineering Pipelines Activity Europe


Trending Offshore News

Deepsea Atlantic - Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

Probe Launched After 32-tonne Slip Joint Drops on Vessel...
Drilling
Illustration of the planned Bay du Nord Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel - Credit: Equinor

Green Groups Sue Canadian Gov't Over Approval of Equinor's...
Energy

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate to Start Seabed Surveys for Offshore Wind

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate to Start Seabed Surveys for Offshore Wind

Noreco CFO Assumes CEO Role, Too

Noreco CFO Assumes CEO Role, Too

Snam, Enagas to Study Spain-Italy Offshore Gas Pipeline

Snam, Enagas to Study Spain-Italy Offshore Gas Pipeline

BP Wins Shareholder Support for Climate Strategy

BP Wins Shareholder Support for Climate Strategy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine