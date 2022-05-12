Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker BP Drills Duster at Laushornet Prospect Offshore Norway

May 12, 2022

Credit; Odfjell Drilling - via NPD

Norwegian oil company Aker BP has drilled a dry well in the production licence 685, in the Norwegian section of the North Sea, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

The NPD said Thursday that Aker BP had concluded the drilling of wildcat well 35/4-3, located about 20 kilometers southeast of the Knarr field in the North Sea, and 100 kilometers west of Florø.  According to info shared previously by the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, the prospect's name is Laushornet.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Early Jurassic rocks in the Cook Formation.

"The well encountered the Cook Formation, around 93 meters thick, of which 67 meters was sandstone with moderate to good reservoir quality. The well is dry. Data acquisition has been carried out," the NPD said.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 685, awarded in APA 2012.

The well was drilled using Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible drilling rig. It was drilled to a vertical depth of 4674 meters below sea level, and it was terminated in the Cook Formation from the Early Jurassic.

The water depth at the site is 399 meters. The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Aker is the operator of the license with a 40% stake. Its partners are Wellesley Petroleum (40%) and Petoro (20%).

The Deepsea Nordkapp offshore drilling rig will now drill wildcat well 6507/2-6 -  Storjo East prospect - in production licence 261 in the Norwegian Sea, where Aker BP ASA is the operator.

