Petronas Hires Havfram for Offshore Decommissioning Project in Mauritania

May 12, 2022

Credit: Havfram
Credit: Havfram

Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas has, via its PC Mauritania 1 subsidiary, hired the Norwegian offshore services company Havfram for offshore decommissioning work in Mauritania.

Havfram will provide engineering, procurement, retrieval, and disposal (EPRD) services for the abandonment and decommissioning of subsea facilities at Chinguetti and Banda Fields, offshore Mauritania.

Under the contract, Havfram will project manage, engineer, retrieve, and dispose of the remaining field infrastructure, having already completed Phase 1 decommissioning operations in 2018.  

Work on the project has already started. Financial details were not disclosed.



Decommissioning Africa Activity

