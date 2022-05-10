Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Scana's Seasystems to Deliver Anchoring System for FPSO in Brazil

May 10, 2022

Credit: Scana
Credit: Scana

Scana's Seasystems has secured a contract worth more than NOK 50 million (more than ~$5,16 million) to deliver an anchoring system to an FPSO project in Brazil.

Seasystems will deliver mooring equipment such as dual axis chain stoppers, chain handling systems, and winches. The FPSO will be rebuilt. The company did not say who the client was.

"Integration of the mooring system will be conducted at a yard in Dubai. For Seasystems, the project starts at once and will be delivered in the second quarter of 2023," Scan

"Our mooring solutions are in demand. This is shown both in the strong order intake we have experienced so far this year and in the many inquiries we receive for new deliveries,” Styrk Bekkenes, CEO of Scana, says.Styrk Bekkenes, CEO of Scana - Credit: Scana (Cropped)

Mooring systems is Seasystems’ main focus area, and according to Scana, the company has over the past decade delivered more than ten major systems to customers within the traditional oil and gas market, as well as growing markets like the LNG industry, aquaculture, and floating offshore wind.

“Seasystems has worked systematically to develop hardy and cost-effective mooring solutions, and we now see good results from this work,” Torkjell Lisland, MD at Seasystems, said.

