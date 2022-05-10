Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Lamprell to Upgrade Three Jack-up Rigs for International Rig Operator

May 10, 2022

Offshore construction firm Lamprell said Tuesday it was engaged with an international rig operator for major upgrade work on three jack-up drilling rigs in readiness for their deployment in the Gulf region.

The first of the rigs will arrive at Lamprell's Hamriyah quayside this month, and work will begin immediately.  The second and third rigs will follow later. Lamprell did not say who the client was.

The scopes of work involved represent a small contract for Lamprell, meaning the contract value is below $50 million.

Christopher McDonald, CEO of Lamprell, said: "Our rig refurbishment activities are a mainstay for our oil & gas business unit; having an excellent reputation for delivery. 

"Over the last twelve months, we have seen increasing demand in this business segment evidenced through the awards of drilling contracts by regional operators.  The entire team looks forward to delivering the upgrades safely and on time for our client."


