Offshore Wind: Agreement Opens Dutch Waters to Danish Vessels

May 9, 2022

© ahavelaar / Adobe Stock

A new agreement between Denmark and the Netherlands enhances the competitive situation for Danish ships operating within the offshore sector in the Netherlands.

With the agreement, the authorities of the two countries mutually accept that high-speed crafts carry more than 12 industrial personnel when operating in the national waters of Denmark and the Netherlands. Until now, this has been allowed for Danish and Dutch ships in the national waters of Denmark, but only for Dutch ships in the national waters of the Netherlands due to national regulation.

According to the Danish maritime Authority, the improved conditions for Danish ships could potentially lead to more efficient service and maintenance operations in the offshore sector.

The admittance is acceptable for high speed crafts less than 500 GT when the national safety requirements of Denmark and the Netherlands accomplish a comparable safety level without hindering the level playing field.

