Senegal: GAS Entec Builds 'World's First' Modular LNG Floating Storage Regasification Unit for KARMOL

May 9, 2022

Credit: GAS Entec
GAS Entec has completed the conversion of a 125,000m³ LNG carrier into an FSRUfor KARMOL, a joint-venture between Turkey's Karpowership and Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), for deployment in Senegal.

The company, a subsidiary of Atlantic Gulf & Pacific International Holding (AG&P), has converted the LNG carrier into an 84 mmscfd Modular Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (M-FSRU) with the capacity to scale from 15 to 300 mmscfd per unit.

"This M-FSRU is the world's first modular floating LNG regasification terminal, delivering gas from LNG to Karpowership's 236 MW floating power plant, the Karadeniz Powership Aysegul Sultan in Port Dakar, " GAS Entec said.

The integrated floating complex will serve shore-based grids in Senegal. 

"The existing floating power plant previously used heavy fuel oil to meet ~15% of the West African nation's power demand. The conversion to natural gas represents a remarkable achievement for Senegal's ambition to be a leader in the transition to clean energy," GAS Entec added.

For the KARMOL project, Gas Entec was responsible for the complete design, including FEED, basic, detail and production design engineering, class approval and development, supply of regasification technology, project management, test and commissioning of essential regas equipment and systems and installation works for building what it says is the world's first floating LNG M-FSRU.

KARMOL Board Member Gokhan Kocak said: "This is a big moment for KARMOL and for Africa. With the successful completion of the M-FSRU, Senegal will be the first country in West Africa to transition to clean gas energy, replacing high emission fuels with LNG. [...] We will reliably deliver re-gasified LNG to Karpowerships' floating power barge and proudly pass along this clean energy in a commercially-compelling way to the amazing, high-growth country of Senegal."

 

