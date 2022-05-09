Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equatorial Guinea Extends Offshore Block G PSC until Dec. 2040

May 9, 2022

Sapphire Driller Jack Up Drilling Rig ready for drilling operations on Okume Bravo Platform - Credit: Trident Energy
Sapphire Driller Jack Up Drilling Rig ready for drilling operations on Okume Bravo Platform - Credit: Trident Energy

The government of Equatorial Guinea has granted an extension of the Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") for the offshore Block G until December 31, 2040, covering both the producing Ceiba and Okume Complex Fields, Panoro Energy, a partner in the project, said.

Prior to the extension, the PSC expiry for the Ceiba Field was 2029 and for the Okume Complex field 2034. Panoro's management expects that Panoro's net 2P reserves will increase by between 2 to 3 million barrels as a result of the PSC extension.

John Hamilton, CEO of Panoro, said: "Upon entering the Block G Joint Venture we had always identified an upside in
extending the PSC expiry dates to realize the full potential in the Ceiba and Okume fields. On behalf of Panoro I would like to thank the Ministry and our Joint Venture partners on the collaborative effort in delivering this important agreement. Credit: Tullow OIl (File image)

"The extension substantially increases Panoro's net 2P reserves in Block G and creates the time in which to unlock the material resources we believe to be present. We look forward to working with the Ministry and our Joint Venture partners to responsibly invest and further develop Block G to realise the full oil and gas potential of the block over the next 18 years."

The extension will support the next phase of investment by the Joint Venture partners with further development drilling anticipated to begin in the second half of 2023 to target material new production growth beyond our current guidance. Further information on these wells will be communicated in due course as planning is refined.

Panoro's full-year 2021 working interest (14.25%) production at Block G averaged 4,261 barrels oil per day on a proforma basis, accounting for approximately 56% of Panoro's total production in the year. 

Trident Energy is the operator of Block G with a 40.375% working interest while Kosmos Energy holds a 40.375% working interest and GEPetrol a 5.0% working interest.

Energy Industry News Activity Africa Regulations


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Phillip Jones/MarineTraffic.com

Western Gas: Equipment Mobilization Starts ahead of...
Drilling
Credit: Woodside

East Timor Aiming for Greater Sunrise Offshore Gas Field...
Energy

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

CTV Ordered for Vineyard Wind Project in the US

CTV Ordered for Vineyard Wind Project in the US

Sembcorp Marine Orders NOV Equipment for Maersk's Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Sembcorp Marine Orders NOV Equipment for Maersk's Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Digital Twins, AI to Help North Star's SOV Fleet Boost Efficiency, Cut Emissions

Digital Twins, AI to Help North Star's SOV Fleet Boost Efficiency, Cut Emissions

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits the Water

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits the Water

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine