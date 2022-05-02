Aker BP Books Maersk Drilling Jack-Up for Ivar Aasen Field Drilling

Danish offshore drilling firm Maersk Drilling has won a contract with the Norwegian oil company Aker BP for the jack-up rig Maersk Invincible.

Under the contract, the ultra-harsh environment drilling unit will drill three infill wells at the Ivar Aasen field offshore Norway.

The contract is slated to start in September or October 2022 and will last for about 86 days. The deal is worth around USD 22.4 million, excluding integrated services and any performance bonuses.

Maersk Invincible is contracted under the frame agreement that Maersk Drilling and Aker BP entered into in 2017 when the Aker BP Jack-up Alliance was established – which also includes Halliburton. An alliance incentive arrangement will apply for the work, based on actual delivery and performance. This contract at Ivar Aasen is not part of the agreement to renew the frame agreement that Maersk Drilling announced on December 18, 2021.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling said: "We’re excited to announce Maersk Invincible’s next campaign for Aker BP. The rig will be deployed with brand-new low-emission upgrades, and we are ready to continue the great collaboration in the alliance which has led to impressive results for operational efficiency and emission reductions. The alliance’s focus on long-term planning and alignment of incentives for mutual gains are important factors in unlocking the investments needed to apply advanced technological solutions to reduce emissions."

Maersk Invincible is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 XLE jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring the capability to operate on shore power. It was delivered in 2016 and is currently operating for Aker BP offshore Norway. Prior to starting the contract at Ivar Aasen, Maersk Invincible is scheduled to complete a special periodic survey as well as implement hybrid, low-emission upgrades similar to the ones previously installed on Maersk Intrepid and Maersk Integrator.