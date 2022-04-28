Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SSE, Brookfield to Jointly Bid in Dutch 1.4GW Offshore Wind Tender

April 28, 2022

British utility SSE and green power firm Brookfield Renewable will work together in preparing bids for the Dutch 1.4 gigawatt (GW) Hollandse Kust (west) offshore wind farm zone tenders, they said on Wednesday.

The 50/50 strategic partnership seeks to combine SSE Renewables' expertise in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms with Brookfield's experience in contracting long-term offtake agreements with corporate counterparties, they said.

The Hollandse Kust (west) tenders seek to award permits to develop the two individual 700 megawatt (MW) sites approximately 53 kilometers (33 miles) off the Dutch coast, the companies said.

The application window closes on May 12 and results are expected to be announced after the summer.

Last week, Swedish utility Vattenfall and German chemicals firm BASF announced their joint participation.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nora Buli, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity


Trending Offshore News

(File photo: Hess Corp.)

Exxon Makes Three New Oil Discoveries in Guyana, Boosts...
Energy
BW Cidade de São Vicente ©BW Offshore

BW Offshore Says Fatal Incident in Indian Yard Not Related...
Offshore

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

In Offshore Energy, the Winds of Robotic Change are Blowing

In Offshore Energy, the Winds of Robotic Change are Blowing

Bardex Mooring Tensioning System Installed in GOM

Bardex Mooring Tensioning System Installed in GOM

Greensea Promotes Howard to Chief Growth Officer

Greensea Promotes Howard to Chief Growth Officer

Havila Shipping Sells Two Platform Suppliers

Havila Shipping Sells Two Platform Suppliers

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine