Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Reports Record Profit, Will Ramp Up Gas Delivery

April 28, 2022

Skarv FPSO - ©Aker BP
Skarv FPSO - ©Aker BP

Norwegian independent oil company Aker BP reported its fifth consecutive record quarterly profit on Thursday as petroleum prices soared, and is preparing to ramp up gas deliveries to Europe, the company said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for January-March rose to a fresh record of $1.78 billion from $591 million a year ago, Aker BP said.

Energy companies worldwide have benefited from surging oil and gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company said its previously announced increase in gas output was progressing according to plan.

"We have ...initiated the gas blowdown at Skarv, which will further strengthen our ability to deliver gas to the European market," Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said in a statement.

Aker BP maintained plans to pay dividends of $1.9 per share for the full year, starting with $0.475 for the first quarter.


(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Energy Activity Europe Production


Trending Offshore News

(File photo: Hess Corp.)

Exxon Makes Three New Oil Discoveries in Guyana, Boosts...
Energy
BW Cidade de São Vicente ©BW Offshore

BW Offshore Says Fatal Incident in Indian Yard Not Related...
Offshore

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

U.S. Offshore Wind: GLDD Orders Huisman Rock Installation Equipment for Newbuild Vessel

U.S. Offshore Wind: GLDD Orders Huisman Rock Installation Equipment for Newbuild Vessel

Middle East: Seadrill Wins Jack-up Rig Contracts Worth $404M

Middle East: Seadrill Wins Jack-up Rig Contracts Worth $404M

Petrobras Boosts Output, Flags May Start for Major FPSO

Petrobras Boosts Output, Flags May Start for Major FPSO

TotalEnergies Pays $946,7M for Brazilian Offshore Oil Field Stake

TotalEnergies Pays $946,7M for Brazilian Offshore Oil Field Stake

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine