Acteon Reveals New Structure in Offshore Renewables Push

Acteon, an offshore services and equipment provider, on Wednesday announced a new structure that it said would further accelerate its growth in offshore renewables.

"Three new client-facing service divisions, Data and Robotics, Engineering, Moorings and Foundations, and Energy Services, represent a further milestone in the implementation of the strategy Acteon unveiled in 2021 to deliver services with demonstrable commercial and environmental benefits that help to enable the energy transition," Acteon said.

"This new structure better aligns our service offering to closely match the needs of clients in the offshore renewables arena,” says Carl Trowell, Acteon Group Chief Executive. “Simplifying Acteon’s structure and bringing key business units closer together will also accelerate our ability to innovate and provide new services relevant to the energy transition.”

"Acteon’s new organizational structure will streamline and support an ambitious R&D and technology innovation program delivered by its segments and business units. This will put Acteon’s services at the forefront of the industry and will prioritize closer innovation and efficiencies for, and collaboration with its clients," Acteon said.



