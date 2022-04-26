Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Floating LNG Terminal to Enter Operation at Early 2023 in Germany -Welt

April 26, 2022

For illustration only - An FSRU - Credit: Karel/AdobeStock
A floating liquefied natural (LNG) gas terminal will enter operation at the start of 2023 in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, newspaper Die Welt reported on Tuesday, citing state premier Daniel Guenther.

"We are working at full speed on this ... Our goal is to get it done by the beginning of 2023. And we will achieve that," Guenther told Welt.

The terminal in Brunsbuettel will help feed 5 billion cubic meters of gas into the German gas grid annually, Welt reported.

Guenther said oil production off the German North Sea coast would also be expanded, the newspaper added.

(Reuters - Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)

