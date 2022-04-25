Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

N-Sea Charters Offshore Vessel Braveheart Spirit

April 25, 2022

Credit: N-Sea
Credit: N-Sea

N-Sea Group has chartered Braveheart Marine's DP2 vessel Braveheart Spirit multi-purpose offshore vessel.

The vessel formerly known as the DPSV Bourbon Gulf Star vessel, built in 2010, was acquired late last year by Braveheart Marine converted, and upgraded to meet the most up-to-date industry standards. N-Sea said it has taken the vessel on a long-term charter.

The DP2 vessel has a carrying capacity of around 3,000t DWT, an overall length (LOA) of 73.2 meters, 16.5 meters in width, and a draft of 4.5 meters.

N-Sea said the vessel was ideally suited to operate in the Southern and Central North Sea. Furthermore, the vessel is equipped with 30T A-frame suited for towing arrangements, geotechnical survey, and other subsea activities.

Services offered with the Braveheart Spirit comprise amongst others: Geotechnical, geophysical, and environmental surveys; IRM (ROV and diving supported); UXO Survey, ID, and disposal activities; Boulder clearance; Walk to work; Cable repair support activities.

Subsea Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Subsea Survey Energy Activity Offshore Vessels

Related Offshore News

The Pioneering Spirit removing the Ninian Northern jacket - Credit: Allseas

One of the Heaviest Offshore Jacket Lifts Ever: Allseas'...
Credit: KOTUG

KOTUG to Buy Seaways International


Trending Offshore News

Guyana Gets $106M from Exxon for Oil from Newest FPSO Liza...
FPSO
The Pioneering Spirit removing the Ninian Northern jacket - Credit: Allseas

One of the Heaviest Offshore Jacket Lifts Ever: Allseas'...
UKCS

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously Inspects Wind Tubine Bolts

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously Inspects Wind Tubine Bolts

N-Sea Charters Offshore Vessel Braveheart Spirit

N-Sea Charters Offshore Vessel Braveheart Spirit

Iberdrola Gets Nod to Start Construction of Baltic Eagle Wind Farm

Iberdrola Gets Nod to Start Construction of Baltic Eagle Wind Farm

'Intelligent Muscle' - Saab Seaeye to Showcase 'Pioneering' Electric Manipulator at OTC

'Intelligent Muscle' - Saab Seaeye to Showcase 'Pioneering' Electric Manipulator at OTC

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine