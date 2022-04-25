Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
'Intelligent Muscle' - Saab Seaeye to Showcase 'Pioneering' Electric Manipulator at OTC

April 25, 2022

Credit: Saab Seaeye
Credit: Saab Seaeye

ROV maker Saab Seaeye said Monday it would present its new and extremely powerful and intelligent electric manipulator on Saab Seaeye’s Stand 1406 at the Ocean Technology Conference, Houston, 2 – 5 May 2022.

"The pioneering breakthrough is Saab Seaeye’s new eM1-7 seven-function all-electric work-class manipulator. As powerful as a hydraulic equivalent, it is more reliable and more dexterous," Saan Seaeye said.

Seaeye eM1-7’s micrometer precision comes from each of its seven joints having the extremely accurate force and position feedback coupled with their own smart distributed microprocessor for intelligent, intuitive, and precision arm control, the company said.

Saab Seaeye also said that visitors to the exhibition stand would be able to hear more about other innovations "that are changing the face of underwater enterprises."eWROV - Credit: Saab Seaeye

One of these is Saab Seaeye’s new environmentally-friendly electric work vehicle, called eWROV, which matches the power of a 250 hp hydraulic work class system, but is easier to operate, more precise, acoustically quieter, more reliable, needs less maintenance, and, according to the company,  has a much lower lifetime cost.

"Already the world leader in electric underwater robotics, Saab Seaeye’s eWROV joins the largest range of electric robotic vehicles in the industry.
This includes the multi-role 3000m rated Sabertooth, the world-leading roaming and hovering robot that can operate in both fully autonomous and tethered modes, enabling fully flexible dual operations from a single platform fitted with cameras, sonars, and tooling. Two Sabertooth robots have succeeded in finding the wreck of the Endurance, sunk 3000m below the Antarctic ice during Shackleton’s ill-fated expedition in 1915," the company said.
Sabertooth robot during Endurance wreck discovery mission - Credit: Saab Seaeye

